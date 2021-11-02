When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Oct. 21.

What happened: The board voted to transfer roughly $2.5 million from the district’s general fund to the capital improvement fund.

Background: The district’s 2021 revenue was higher than initially expected. Business Manager Keith Ramsey attributed that to earned income tax, property taxes and real estate transfer taxes — all providing more revenue than had originally been projected. Ramsey also noted the district had received some COVID-19 relief funds and had not filled some vacant staff positions.

Funds: Higher than expected revenue going into the general fund allowed the district to move money out of the general fund and put it in the capital improvement fund for future projects. After the $2.5 million is transferred, the district will be roughly $1.8 million short of a fully funded capital improvement fund. Ramsey told the board that if current projections hold, he expects the fund to be completely funded at the end of 2022.

New principal: The board welcomed Theresa Kirchner, who will be principal at the district’s Columbia Middle School-Taylor Campus. Kirchner has experience as a middle school counselor and in coordinating counseling and social emotional learning services. She is expected to start in December.

Comprehensive plan: After discussing the districts 2021–2024 comprehensive plan at a previous meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the plan. Goals of the plan include improving students’ academic achievements by focusing on foundational skills and ensuring that students have the social and emotional support they need to learn.