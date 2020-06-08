When: Columbia borough school board meeting, June 4.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on Zoom, the board decided to expand its contract with the River Rock Academy to serve special needs students next school year.

Why it matters: River Rock has provided alternative educational services over the past three years for high school students who struggle in a traditional classroom. Twelve Columbia students are enrolled in the academy at its Lancaster and Red Lion campuses. The district would also like to enroll four to five students in the academy’s special education program to offset a lack of open slots at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. The district will pay $300,000 in total tuition to the River Rock Academy for next school year. That will include services for all of its enrolled students. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said an addition of this size is unlikely to raise those costs.

What’s next: The board expects to review and approve a contract with the academy at the June 18 meeting.

Insurance: Ramsey announced the district will offer student accident insurance, effective July 1. This policy will cover students who participate in competitive sports, field trips or gym class activities. In the event of an injury, parents will run a claim through their insurance provider, the district’s policy will cover the deductible or related out-of-pocket costs, and the parents’ insurance will cover the remaining balance, Ramsey said.

In other news: The board approved hiring Aaron Walny as counselor at Columbia High School, effective Aug. 15. He will succeed Chris Mundy, who resigned in May.