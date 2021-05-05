When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, May 4.

What happened: The district expects to complete more than $6 million in capital projects at its elementary, middle and high schools, plus its administrative offices, beginning this summer through the 2025-26 school year.

Scope of project: District officials will move forward with various mechanical, HVAC and other electrical upgrades across its academic, administrative and athletic facilities, beginning in 2021-22. As of next school year, the district is set to spend an estimated $556,360 to install the following improvements: a new HVAC control system in its field house, at a cost of $517,500; variable-frequency drives, heat valves and actuators at Park Elementary School, $30,930; and variable-frequency drives at Taylor Middle School, $7,930.

Financing: Chief of finance and operations Keith Ramsey said an estimated $4.04 million in federal aid from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants and $1.72 million in reserve funds can be earmarked for capital expenses over the next five years. He predicts total project costs can be financed without raising taxes.

Budget: The board reviewed an updated version of the general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year with no tax increase. The school district’s real estate tax rate is set at 26.46 mills. Taxpayers with an average assessed property would pay $2,470 in taxes. Overall, the district projects revenues of $26.69 million, up 2.29% from 2020-21, and predicts $27.57 million in expenses, up 1.59% from the current year.

Changes: Since an initial budget preview was presented March 2, Ramsey said both revenue and expenses increased $132,000 to reflect the hire of a new assistant to the superintendent. Benefits and salary costs for this new position will be paid with federal aid from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants in 2021-22. District reserves would be used to cover an estimated $878,982 deficit between revenues and expenses.

Up next: The board expects to adopt a proposed final budget at its next meeting May 6 and a final budget in June.

COVID-19 expenses: The district has spent just under $50,000 on additional coronavirus-related supplies and services. These include $35,280 on iPads for kindergarten students, $9,814 on divider curtains at Park Elementary, $2,530 on consulting services from Lancaster General Health, and $2,300 on extra masks, soap and cafeteria dividers.