When: Columbia Borough and school district joint meeting, May 24.

What happened: Borough council and school board members said they want to work together to develop a private LTE internet network to bring broadband access to students and possibly borough offices, homes and businesses. The move would allow users to pay less for internet service. In addition, the two groups will join to improve school safety.

Internet access: The school district paid about $70,000 this year to provide internet access to 12% of students so they could attend classes virtually. Rather than continuing to pay this annual expense, the district has investigated creating its own community broadband system that would place 13 mini cell towers across the borough. The plan would bring internet not only to students, but to anyone inside borough limits.

Quotable: “The potential is for the borough to offer internet service at a lower cost than, say, Comcast,” Lotsie Wooten, school district technology director, said after the meeting.

The cost: Wooten estimated it would cost about $400,000 and take six months to start the network. The school district and the borough received emergency COVID-19 money that comes with narrow spending guidelines. A broadband network would be allowed, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said.

Next step: Stivers and Wooten say they will meet to discuss the network, which would need approval from council and school board members.

Drop-off danger: Too many cars and not enough supervision surrounding school drop-off for Park Elementary worries school district and borough officials. Staff and students share the same arrival time of 7:45 a.m., and the district is reluctant to ask staff to direct traffic. The line of cars dropping off students on Sixth Street, between Cherry and Locust streets, makes for dangerous conditions, district Superintendent Ashley Rizzo said.

Quotable: “We haven’t been able to fix it,” Rizzo said. About 500 students attend the school and most arrive in cars. Drivers often double-park in front of the school and allow students to cross lanes of moving traffic to get into the building.

Potential solutions: Board and council members discussed using police officers or hired security to direct traffic. Also, the district has changed school start and dismissal times for the 2021-22 school year. The school day will start at 8:30 a.m. next year instead of 8:05 a.m. Staff will still start at 7:45.a.m.