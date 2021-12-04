When: Columbia Borough school board reorganization meeting, Dec. 2.

What happened: Three of the five candidates who were elected in November were sworn in as board members.

New members: Ryan Sexton, who was elected to a four-year term, was sworn in and seated on the board. Jason Price, who was also elected to a four-year term, was unable to attend the meeting due to a military commitment. He will be sworn in before the board’s next meeting Dec. 9.

Returning members: Matthew Wardecker, who was appointed to a vacant seat on the board in June 2021, was sworn in for a two-year term. Devon Fisher, who was appointed to a vacant seat in March 2020, was sworn in for a four-year term.

Vacancy: The board announced that Katherine Miller, who won election to the board in November, is not eligible for the seat she won because she is no longer a district resident. In accordance with state law, her seat was declared vacant. Any eligible community members interested in being appointed to the vacant seat have until Dec. 7 to submit letters of interest to the district.

Board leadership and committees: The board reelected Charles Leader as board president and Lauren VonStetten as board vice president. The chairs and membership of the board’s extra-curricular, personnel, curriculum and instruction, finance, property, and policy committees will be announced at the next meeting.

2022 meeting dates: Regular board meetings will continue to be held on the third Thursday of each of month in 2022, with the exception of August. The August board meeting will be held on Aug. 25, due to a back-to-school activity scheduled for Aug. 18. Committee meetings will be held the first Tuesday of each month.