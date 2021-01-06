When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: The school district is pushing forward with plans to implement board and administrative goals for the 2020-21 school year into its comprehensive planning process.

Background: The school board committed to a set of goals in July that address the district’s various weaknesses, needs and concerns in the current school year. To improve the overall academic experience, district administrators will draft instructional frameworks to facilitate an effective, standards-aligned curriculum; introduce surveys and culturally inclusive programming to increase community involvement; develop pathways for graduation to ensure (student) success after high school; and establish educational equity for students and staff members alike, according to a statement from the board.

Why it’s important: Interim Superintendent Gregory McGough said the district is “well underway” to implementing these goals into its comprehensive plan for 2021-24. In compliance with state academic standards, comprehensive planning encourages school districts to continuously improve on programs and curriculum to meet individual students’ educational needs. District administration, according to McGough, is “constantly looking at the different (academic) buildings to determine what their needs are,” in a continuous effort to “remove barriers to learning” through calculated, data-informed decisions.”

What's next: The district must submit an updated comprehensive plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Education before Nov. 30. The board will draft a proposal by Sept. 1 and adopt a plan in October.