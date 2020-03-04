When: Columbia borough school board meeting, March 3.
What happened: The board proposed a $27.13 million general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year with no tax increase.
Overview: The school district’s real estate tax rate is set at 26.46 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $93,350 — the district average — would pay $2,470. Overall, the district projects revenues of $27.06 million, up 1.94% from 2019-20, and predicts $27.13 million in expenses, up 1.94% from the current year.
Expenses: The $515,174 increase in expenses is attributed to a $231,601 increase in salaries, a $166,471 increase in contracted services, and a $143,202 increase in benefits. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said that the addition of a life skills support teacher, salaried at $55,000; a 3.15% increase in teacher salaries; and a 3.0% increase in administrative salaries all contribute to heightened salary costs. The district will reserve $1.2 million for charter school services, up $200,000 from the current year, and $300,000 in tuition for River Rock Academy, up $150,000.
Benefits: Expenses also have been impacted by increased contributions to the Public School Employees’ Retirement System. Pennsylvania school districts are required to pay a percentage of their total payroll into this system, which directly contributes to employee pensions. The district will contribute 34.51% of its payroll — or $3.1 million — for the 2020-21 school year, up 0.22% from the current year.
What’s next: The district expects to adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.
In other news: The district has been approved to receive $321,625 in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for the 2020-21 school year. This amount will cover the cost of safety and security assessments, security-related technology, identification software systems, specialized training programs, counseling services for students, systems to manage student discipline, and trauma-informed educational services.
IU: Ramsey also presented the Intermediate Unit’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year. If approved, the district would contribute $4,831, down 2.0% from the current school year. The board will vote on the IU’s proposed budget in either March or April.