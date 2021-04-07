When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, April 5.

What happened: The district has proposed delaying student start times at its elementary and Taylor Middle School campuses for the 2021-22 school year.

Background: In accordance with the latest research from various leading health organizations, school districts across Lancaster County have considered implementing later start times to match adolescent sleep patterns and reduce potential anxiety, irritability and other mental and physical health issues. This delayed schedule, according to Superintendent Ashley Rizzo, would help the district maximize instructional minutes, provide additional time for professional development, and aid families who drop off learners in the morning at multiple buildings.

Details: Under this proposal, the district would shift student start times at Park Elementary School from 8:05 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and at its middle school’s Taylor campus from 8:05 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Dismissal times also would be extended from 2:50 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for students in grades one to six. Teachers at both buildings would continue to arrive at 7:45 a.m. and leave at 3:20 p.m.

What’s next: The board will release a survey to collect parental feedback on this tentative schedule and review that data at its April 15 meeting.