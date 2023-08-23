When: Columbia Borough school board committee meeting, Aug. 8. Board members Sonya Duncan, Christene Misciagna and Jason Price II were absent.

What happened: The board approved a change in school district policy to allow commercial advertising in schools. In a 6-0 vote, the board codified a contract with Market Street Sports Group to sell advertising/sponsorship rights to local businesses for the district’s sports teams.

Background: Market Street Sports Group presented its proposal for advertising at the board’s March 7 meeting. The board approved the agreement on April 4.

Terms: The school district receives 70% of net proceeds in a two-year agreement. No local advertisers have signed on with Columbia Borough schools yet. Sports facilities will not be part of the naming rights.

What Market Street does: The sports marketing group has signed contracts with about a dozen area schools. In general, it sells naming rights for school stadiums, groups, parking lots, field houses, electronic scoreboards and the like.

What it pays for: The district plans to use proceeds to fund future athletic programs.

Timing is everything: Asked why Columbia Borough schools’ contract with Market Street Sports Group comes years after other area districts have signed on for athletic sponsorships, Business Manager Keith Ramsey told LNP | Lancaster Online, “I wouldn’t say it is late. I feel that it is the right time for the district.”

What’s next: The next regular board meeting is 6 p.m. Aug. 24.