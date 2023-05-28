When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, May 18.

What happened: The school board approved a partnership with the Healthy Kids Program, an initiative providing supervised care before and after school for the 2023-24 academic year. The program would hire teachers and outside staff to supervise students at Park Elementary School. All students enrolled in the district are eligible to participate.

Cost: Tuition for the Healthy Kids Program has yet to be determined; however, most locations the program serves cost between $100 to $200 per month, excluding fees. Families may also qualify for a tuition waiver. There will be no cost to the district.

Quotable: “As a working single mother, I know a program like this will be very helpful to students and their families,” said board member Christene Misciagna. “They need affordable options that will relieve stress from parents and older siblings.”

Meal prices: The board placed a five-cent increase on milk and a 50-cent increase on adult meal prices, shifting to 55 cents for milk and to $4.75 for adult meals.

Attendance and graduation rates: Elizabeth Landis, principal of Columbia Middle and High schools, discussed progress made by the district to increase attendance and graduation rates since being approved for a state Additional Targeted Support and Improvement plan.

Why it matters: Columbia intends to boost attendance and graduation rates to 75% and 90%, respectively. Landis explained initiatives being put in place to reach these goals — including daily monitoring, communicating with families at home, and meetings with absentee students after three to six days of missing classes. The district also intends to utilize flex time during the day, so students can meet with counselors and teachers in areas where they struggle academically.

Background: The Pennsylvania Department of Education assigns improvement plans to schools that need additional support based on attendance and graduation rates, progress of students with special needs, and math and reading Keystone scores. Columbia’s middle-tier status was determined during the fall 2022 semester based on statistics from the 2018-19 and 2021-22 academic years.

What’s next: The school board will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. June 15, at the district administration building, 200 N. Fifth Street. The meeting will also live stream at https://columbiabsd.zoom.