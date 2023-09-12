When: Columbia school board committee meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: Marvin Sanders, athletics and activities director, presented to the board a preview of sports and extracurricular activities, most notably the new varsity girls wrestling team.

Details: As of the meeting, 17 girls expressed interest in joining the wrestling team. The athletics department is currently in the process of hiring a head coach and an assistant coach. Sanders requested funds to supply uniforms to the students, which are estimated to cost $60 to $65 per person.

What’s next: The board will vote on the uniforms at the Sept. 19 meeting.

Property: Keith Ramsey, business manager, presented the capital improvement plan for previous, current and future construction projects within the district. The committee recently utilized the capital fund for a variety of projects, including an emergency generator, baseball field and HVAC units at Columbia Middle/High School; improvements to the gym and boiler room at Taylor Middle School; and playground equipment at Park Elementary School.

Cost: Total expenses for construction projects during the 2022-23 year were $1.7 million, while expected costs for the 2023-24 academic year are set for $2.4 million.

Curriculum and instruction: The board reviewed a Memorandum of Understanding with Compass Mark, a drug and alcohol awareness and prevention program, to provide services at Taylor Middle School. The board also received information about an agreement with the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to provide English Language Development services to Columbia students enrolled in the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. The cost will be $9,140 per student if 30 full-day students are enrolled and $4,570 if 60 full-day students are enrolled. The board will vote on both these items Sept. 19.

PSBA: The Pennsylvania School Boards Association presented President Charles Leader and board member Kathleen Hohenadel with certificates for serving on the board for eight and 20 years respectively.

What’s next: Columbia will hold a full board meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 and a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 3, both in the district administration building, 200 N. Fifth St. The meetings will also be livestreamed at https://columbiabsd.zoom.