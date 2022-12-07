When: Columbia school board meeting, Nov. 17.

What happened: Superintendent Ashley Rizzo provided an update on the district’s most recent standardized test scores and demographic data.

Test scores: Rizzo noted the district’s scores have dropped since before the pandemic and stressed it is going to take time to recover from the learning loss that occurred due to COVID-19. The biggest percentage change for elementary school students was in English language arts, with 29% of students testing at or above proficiency, compared to 51% before the pandemic. The district’s middle school students English language arts scores were nearly equal to pre-pandemic scores, but proficiency in math dropped to 8% and science proficiency dropped to 20%.

High school scores: Standardized test scores for high school students are reported the student’s junior year, even for students who take the tests their freshman or sophomore year. The district’s scores released for 2021-22 were 20% lower in science and roughly 25% lower in math and English language arts.

Demographics: The district had roughly 1,250 students enrolled as of October 2022. Of the district’s students, roughly 43% are white, 41% are Hispanic, 9% are multiracial and 7% are Black. Roughly 6% of students enrolled are English language learners. Rizzo noted that 72% of district families are considered low-income and 5% of families are in transition or experiencing homelessness. Of the students in the districts’ current senior class, 55% have been enrolled at Columbia Borough School District since kindergarten or first grade.

Other business: The board approved updates to the policy for student’s personal electronic devices. The updated policy modernizes the types devices the policy applies to and clarifies that the district is not responsible for any damages that occur to a student’s cell phone or other device.