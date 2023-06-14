When: Columbia Borough school board committee meeting, June 6.

What happened: Members of the science curriculum committee presented to the school board changes to science classes at all grade levels, including updated course materials.

Background: A group of teachers in Columbia Borough School District formed the committee in last fall to update the curriculum and make it more accessible to students.

Quotable: “The new and improved science curriculum seeks to bring high achievement and high quality for all learners,” said Columbia High School science teacher and committee member Manjulu Gupta. “Over the course of this year, my colleagues and I developed a plan to bring next-gen standards through learning targets, success criteria, and improving materials and instruction through holistic projects.”

More: These resources, available through the education company Foss, will be available online for seven years and be accessible in a variety of languages, including English, Spanish and Arabic. The board approved the purchase of course materials and experiment packages, which will be taken from the 2022-23 budget.

Athletics and activities: Marvin Sanders, athletics and activities director, said the district recently sponsored a junior high football team and PIAA-sanctioned girls wrestling team and is now eyeing potential soccer and girls tennis programs at the middle school level.

Property: The property committee discussed planting crimson clovers, representing the school colors, on the hill behind Columbia High School. The committee is planning upgrades to the building’s auditorium, including LED energy-efficient lighting, laser projectors, sound amplifiers and a podium with controls.

Personnel: The personnel committee proposed a renewal of the collective bargaining agreement with the district teachers’ union, Columbia Education Association, increasing wages for teachers and the number of workdays from 185 to 189 days. The board is set to discuss and vote on a contract for teachers at a future meeting.