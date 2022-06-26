When: School board meeting, June 16.

What happened: The board approved a $31.3 million budget for the 2022-23 school year without any changes to the district’s property tax rate.

Funding: The district’s property tax will remain at 26.46 mills, or $26.46 per $1,000 of property value. The board expects to receive roughly $11.9 million from local property taxes. Of the remaining funds, the district expects to receive $15.4 million from the state and $3.5 million from the federal government. The amount of state funding the district receives is subject to change because the state has not yet finalized the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

Details: Of the $31.3 million budget, $18.4 million will be spent on instructional programs, which includes elementary through secondary curriculum and instruction expenses as well as special education, vocational instruction and reimbursements for nonpublic school programs. The district has budget $7.3 million for support services, which includes student health programs, administrative expenses, maintenance costs and transportation services. Roughly $500,000 is budgeted for student activities and community services. The remaining $5 million will be utilized as budgetary reserve and to fund debt expenses.

Other business: Following last month’s vote to change the start and end times for middle and high school students at the district’s Hill campus, the board approved changes to school days for students at the Taylor Middle School campus. School days for Taylor Middle School students will now begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. Both times are 15 minutes earlier than they were in the 2021-22 school year.

Next meeting: The board will not meet during the month of July and is scheduled to have their next regular board meeting on Aug. 25.