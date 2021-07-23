When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, July 15.

What happened: Sonya Duncan was appointed as a member of the Columbia Borough school board.

Background: Last month, the school board accepted the resignation of Kate Keyser, who informed the board member through a June 17 letter. To fill this open seat, the district announced a vacancy on its website June 18 and welcomed members of the community to apply for the position by July 2. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, received a submission from just one applicant, Duncan.

Appointment: The board voted to forgo an interview and appointed Duncan to serve until Dec. 6 of this year. She has 12 years of experience as a learning support teacher and is the daughter of current board member Sandra Duncan.

IU13: The board approved a service contract with Intermediate Unit 13 for the 2021-22 school year. Under this agreement, the district will spend $69,525 for job training services, up 0.50% from 2020-21, and $924,771 for special education services, up 42% from the current year.

Annual pay increase: Superintendent Ashley Rizzo recently earned a doctorate in education and administration from Immaculata University. To commemorate this achievement, the district has applied a $25,000 raise to the superintendent’s salary. She will be salaried at $150,000 in 2021-22, up 25% from her initial base salary.

Shared services: Columbia Borough School District has requested to extend its agreement with the Eastern Lancaster County School District to receive business office staff to perform accounts payable and human resource duties through June 30, 2026. The Elanco school board expects to vote on this extension its next meeting July 19. If approved, Columbia would pay $30,900 for these services in 2021-22.