When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Aug. 24.

What happened: The board approved the hiring of Randolph Hernandez as the district’s safety and security manager.

Background: In lieu of the borough council not renewing its school resource officer contract, the district hired Hernandez to oversee security measures and promote a safe and secure environment within the borough’s three school buildings.

Cost: Hernandez’s annual salary will be $60,000 per year. By email Sept. 1, Business Manager Keith Ramsey said this is not an additional cost because the district “repurposed position(s) both internal and external to fill this position.”

Quotable: “The Columbia Borough Board of School Directors remains committed to providing a positive, safe and supportive environment in our schools,” Vice President Lauren VonStetten said. “Due to the borough council’s actions, the district has established district safety and security positions. The district will continue to work with the local police department for any law enforcement needs.”

School board vacancy: The board approved the resignation of member Christine Misciagna, effective Aug. 12. A vacancy exists until her term expires Dec. 4, which the board intends to fill within 30 days. Prospective members must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the borough for at least one year. A letter of interest should be submitted to the school district office by 4 p.m. Sept. 5. Interested individuals can visit the district website for more information.

Capital improvement: The property committee discussed capital improvement projects completed throughout the summer, including playgrounds at Park Elementary and Taylor Middle schools, as well as a new generator, gates, tennis courts and a greenhouse at Columbia Middle/High School.

Agreements: The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Big Brothers Big Sisters, through which the district intends to establish a high school mentor program for students at Taylor Middle School. There is no cost for the program, Ramsey said Sept. 1. In addition, the board approved a contract with ProCare Therapy for speech pathology services. The contract is temporary as the district works to fill a district position, Ramsey said.

Substitute teachers: The board amended an agreement with the Substitute Teacher Service for classroom assistants and support staff, raising the pay rate by 50 cents per hour for new staff and $1 per hour for returning staff.

Holiday: The board approved the recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday for 12-month staff.

Donation: The school district received a flag donation in honor of Herbert “Cubbie” Speise, an alumnus of Columbia High School. Since graduating in 1952, Speise served in the Navy and has volunteered for local organizations and the Korean War Veterans Association.

What’s next: The board will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 19, both in the district administration building, 200 N. Fifth St. The meeting will also livestream at https://columbiabsd.zoom.