When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, March 18.

What happened: The school district has revised its athletic health and safety plan to address masking protocols for extracurricular events in the spring.

Why it matters: Although winter sports are widely held indoors and required student-athletes to wear masks at all times, a return to outdoor athletic events will allow “some more flexibility” over the spring semester, said Columbia High School Principal Robert Kedney. The district will enforce face coverings for baseball players in the dugout and infield areas, but exclude pitchers and outfielders who maintain proper social distance. Track runners will not be required to wear masks while actively participating in a race; however, event staff should assign one lane of separation between athletes when possible at meets. Throwers and jumpers still will be expected to use face coverings both during and after active competition.

What's next: District medical and athletic staff already have reviewed and approved these proposed changes, Kedney said. An updated copy of the athletic plan will be made available on the district’s website.

New hire: The district will hire John Moslander as its director of special education, salaried at $105,000. Moslander is currently the supervising coordinator of special education and gifted instruction at School District of Lancaster. He will succeed interim director Kathryn Michalowski, effective on or about May 18.

Substitute tuition rates: The board approved a motion to pay substitute teachers a daily rate of $125 for the 2021-22 school year, up from $115 in 2020-21.