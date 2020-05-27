When: Columbia borough school board meeting, May 21.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on Zoom, the board approved an estimated $478,586 contract with the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to receive special education services for the 2020-21 school year.

Background: Last year, the school district decided not to renew its contract to send all of its special needs students to the IU 13’s Lancaster school as a cost-cutting measure for 2019-20. The district instead facilitated its own on-campus special education services at a cost of $5.9 million, to save $1.09 million in total expenses. However, the district still contracts select IU 13 services to address the needs of certain learners, said Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations.

Cost of compassion: Under the IU 13 agreement, services provided to children with special needs include emotional support classes for three students at an estimated cost of $109,518; autistic support classes for two students, $108,890; 180 days of job training services, $69,188; the Fairland program for one student who struggles behaviorally, socially and/or academically in a traditional school setting, $12,617; multiple disabilities services for one student, $47,131; full-day learning support services for seven students, $41,490; half-day learning facilitator services for six students, $27,690; secondary transitional services, $47,607; 60 hours of speech language itinerant services, $7,560; 30 hours of blind/vision support services, $3,389; 20 hours of occupational therapy and physical therapy services, $2,520; 20 hours of part-time interpreter services, $770; and 2.5 hours of social worker services, $211.

What’s next: The contract with IU 13 will be effective July 1.

Appointments: Deborah Weisser was appointed as board treasurer for next school year. She will serve a one-year term.

Athletics: The district retained Brandon Robinson as the high school’s head varsity baseball coach, Michael Brady as head varsity softball coach, and David Farley as head varsity track coach.

Other services: The board approved Family First Health as school dentist and Twin Rose Family Medicine as school physician for the 2020-21 school year.