When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Sept. 16.

What happened: The district is prepared to put the finishing touches on a comprehensive plan for 2021-24, which features more immediate steps to meet the board and administration’s goals this school year.

The goals: To enhance the overall academic experience, the district will instate measures to improve and expand educational programs for at-risk, special education and English language learners; provide K-2 students “high-quality early childhood experiences” with a focus on foundational skills required to read; ensure students’ social, emotional and physical wellness needs are properly met; train staff to implement “trauma-informed and culturally responsive teaching” practices in the classroom; and help learners prepare for college, employment and adulthood, according to a summary of its proposed comprehensive plan.

Why it matters: In compliance with state academic standards, comprehensive planning encourages school districts to consistently improve on programs and curriculum to meet individual students’ educational needs. The district will continue to welcome and review feedback from the community in an ongoing effort to reach its administrative goals over the next three years, Superintendent Ashley Rizzo said.

What’s next: The board expects to vote on a comprehensive plan in October. Rizzo said a copy of this proposal will be released on the district’s website for public inspection Sept. 17.

Mask mandate: With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases due to highly contagious variants, Gov. Tom Wolf issued an order requiring masks be worn in all K-12 schools and child care facilities. In response to the district’s recent decision to mandate masks across its academic buildings, board President Charles Leader read aloud a statement from the school board.

Quotable: “Unfortunately, we have all heard of divisions occurring within communities over the current masking order, issued by the state Department of Health. We firmly believe that Columbia is not that type of community. ... We are not the type of community that falls apart from within, based upon a state-mandated order with which we are required to comply in order to keep our schools open. We believe we are better than that and we can solve our issues together,” Leader said. He went on to thank the community “for allowing us (the district) to focus on educating our children and not the issue of the masking order.”

Resignations: Gregory McGough has resigned as the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, effective immediately. Last year, McGough also served as interim superintendent from Oct. 19 until Dec. 31, succeeding Thomas Strickler. Crystal Martin, assistant to the superintendent for instructional programs, will assume the responsibilities of the director and instruction at this time.