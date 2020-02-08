When: School board meeting, Feb. 6.
What happened: Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, presented the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year. If approved, the district would contribute $488,700, up 14% from the current school year.
Overview: Under its proposed budget, LCCTC projects revenues of $21.82 million, up 4.0% from this year and predicts $21.82 million in expenses, up 9.0% from the current year. A vast majority of the center's revenue — roughly 66.41% — comes from direct contributions from school districts that utilize its various educational services. A total of 16 districts will contribute more than $14 million to fund LCCTC’s daily operations.
What’s next: The board will vote on the LCCTC’s proposed budget Feb. 20.
In other news: Ramsey discussed the governor’s budget proposal for 2020-21. Currently, the district is set to receive $9.48 million in state aid, up 6% from the current school year. State legislative leaders and administration officials will begin budget negotiations Feb. 18 and aim to reach an agreement on a spending plan by June 30.