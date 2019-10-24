- When: Council meeting, Oct. 22.

- What happened: Borough Council took two major steps toward its goal of revitalizing its downtown, putting plans for renovations of its 150-year-old market house out to bid and approving a contract for a parking study. Council accepted a $30,000 grant from the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority covering most of the cost of the $35,365 parking study.

- Why it matters: The borough has a $1.75 million state grant in hand for the market and for parking improvements. That grant will be matched by money from the borough’s 2016 bond issue. Construction bids will help the borough nail down details and costs. The parking study, which is likely to be done by Walker Consultants, a Wayne-based firm that specializes in parking consulting and design, will help guide efforts to improve parking in the downtown and riverfront areas, as well as in adjacent residential neighborhoods.

- Background: Market house plans call for demolishing interior walls and partitions, none of which are original. The new interior design will include a commercial kitchen in the southeast corner for a restaurant that will serve as the anchor tenant. Seating will be in the middle of the market, with vendor stalls around the outside. The project will also include some exterior renovations aimed at restoring the original look of the building.

- What’s next: Bids will be opened next month with a contract to be awarded in December. Construction is expected to begin in January with a goal of the market reopening next summer. The borough will ask the Redevelopment Authority to review the parking study proposal before formally offering the contract to Walker. Borough officials expect Walker to finalize its report and present it in February.

