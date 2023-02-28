When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: A streetscape project, which would improve safety on Walnut Street by eliminating some two-way traffic patterns, moved a step closer to completion after council members voted to submit a detailed plan to a state Department of Transportation subcontractor.

Background: Columbia received about $900,000 in 2020 in federal money distributed by the Lancaster County Metro Planning Organization. The borough will supply the rest of the $1.2 million cost estimated in 2019, although that construction amount probably has gone up, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting.

Quotable: “This safety review is what’s going to give up the road map to the remaining part of the project,” said Derek Rinaldi, borough engineer.

More info: The borough plans to eliminate two-way traffic from Third Street to Front Street, with vehicles heading toward the river. Workers also will install bike lanes that will travel in each direction, plus a median to protect those lanes.

Why only one way: Allowing vehicle traffic to continue in both directions would eliminate too many on-street parking spaces, Rinaldi told council members. “This was just not acceptable based on all the feedback we received from residents,” he said.

Specifics: Parking spaces on Walnut will decrease by either five or six spots under the current proposal. However, the borough plans to add more spaces on other streets, which would increase total parking available, Rinaldi said.

Details: Work should take about three months to complete, and the improvements should start in late 2024 or early 2025.

Locust sale: Council members voted to sell property at 400 Locust Street to Mehari Kifle and Roman Gebremeskel for $56,000. Plans call for a mixed-use building that could include office space, retail and two apartments.

Other offer: Cola Investment Partners offered $40,000 for the parcel with plans to build an open-air restaurant. The property received an appraisal for $56,100, Stivers said.

Quotable: “We should take the best offer,” said Eric Kauffman, borough vice president.

Ordinance updates: Council members voted to advertise amendments to two separate ordinances. The first would change how Columbia regulates signs. The borough no longer would judge a sign based on its content. Instead, signs would receive approval based on their category, such as temporary signs, digital signs or vehicles used as a sign. A change in an ordinance that relates to animal control would allow people who register with the borough to feed feral cats as part of a plan to trap, neuter/spay, and then return these felines to their outdoor environments.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.