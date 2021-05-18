When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, May 11.

What happened: Workers have finished collecting samples from the former McGinness Airport site and have found no immediate geological or ecological problems, said Borough Manager Mark Stivers. The full report will arrive in a few weeks.

Quotable: “Nothing of extreme importance has come up,” Stivers told council members.

Background: The borough wants to buy the 58-acre property in July with plans to develop 40 acres into an innovation and technology campus with a hiking trail through a nature preserve and a children’s playground. Construction on the $1.5 million parcel should begin in 2022 and hinges on council approval.

Money manager: Council members approved hiring a financial manager, ending an almost six-month period that saw misplaced bills, a narrowly averted water shut-off and a missed insurance payment.

Quotable: “Tammy Bennett was the best candidate for us,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said. “She comes with a background of strong financial experience.”

More info: Stivers and accounting consultant Peter Barsz interviewed three prospects before recommending Bennett. Seven people applied for the position, vacant since Kyle Watts, Columbia’s former finance manager, resigned in January, following accountant Quetsy Perez-Yates’ departure in December. Bennett still needs to pass a background check. If hired, she will start in June with an annual salary of $65,407. Stivers said the borough also plans to hire an accountant but will wait for Bennett’s input after she starts.

New fence rules: Council members amended an ordinance to allow residents to build fences on their property lines instead of two feet inside of the line. The previous rule often created a “dead zone” of 4 feet between neighbors but allowed homeowners access to both sides of a fence without stepping onto a neighbor’s property.

Why it matters: The change should let residents enjoy their entire properties. This means homeowners would have to step into someone else’s yard to repair their own fences, and Mayor Leo Lutz worried that some people might deny access. Evan Gabel, borough solicitor, said staff would work with people seeking permits to ensure that didn’t happen.

What’s next: The borough will hold a council meeting at 7 p.m. May 25, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.