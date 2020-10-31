When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Oct. 27.

What happened: Council approved a total of $262,765 in payments to contractors completing work on the Columbia Market House. Council President Heather Zink said these were the final payments on the Market House renovations except for the punch list.

Payments approved: Council approved a $35,734 payment to mechanical contractor Frey Lutz; $153,698 to general contractor East Coast Contracting; $13,320 to mechanical contractor S.M. Fridy; and $60,012 to electrical contractor Shannon A. Smith Inc.

Election Day updates: Addressing concerns about Election Day safety, police Chief Jack Brommer said he and emergency management coordinator Jay Barninger have created an operations plan for all police personnel based on legal counsel from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. Brommer also provided emergency contact information to judges of election. Regarding COVID-19, Brommer said hand sanitizer will be provided at each polling place, and he encouraged voters to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Fifth Ward polling place: Zink said the Fifth Ward polling location will be St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 340 Locust St.

HARB resignations: After several weeks trying to convince resigning Historic Architecture Review Board members to stay, council accepted the resignations of Theodore Vedok, Elaine Beckley, Glen Schaeffer and Suzanne Stallings. After council’s September decision to override a HARB recommendation on the use of composite material rather than wood on a South Second Street building, all but one member of the HARB has now resigned. Council is currently hearing historic architecture requests.

Shade Tree Commission gift: Council accepted a gift of $45,320 for the Shade Tree Commission from the estate of Clarissa M. Wolcott. Wolcott, who passed away on June 6, 2019, was a longtime supporter of the Shade Tree Commission, Mayor Leo S. Lutz said.

Next meeting: The next council meeting will be held on Nov. 5 rather than Nov. 3 due to Election Day.