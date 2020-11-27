When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Nov. 24.

What happened: Council voted to hire Sharon Cino as the borough’s new planning and zoning manager with a salary of $65,000.

Background: The position has been vacant for some time. Council member Sharon Lintner said the borough first advertised for it late in 2019.

What's next: Cino will start on Dec. 7.

Borough events: Council approved two facility-use requests for 2021 events. Rivertown Theatre Productions plans to use the Market House lobby and dungeon, as well as three downtown parking lots, during Columbia’s Haunted Lantern Tour on Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. The Industrial Hemp Fair, rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID-19, will take place in Locust Street Park and the section of Locust Street from Fifth to Sixth streets on May 1 and 8.

Amended ordinances: Council approved two ordinances amending borough rules. An amendment to the Code of Ordinances removed the fee schedule dictating fines for code violations; a separate fee schedule is expected to be available by January. Also, the Civil Service Commission’s rules and regulations clarified the grounds for disciplining police officers for participating in the conduct of political or election campaigns while on duty, or for participating in the conduct of such campaigns for an incompatible office.