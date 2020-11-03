When: Columbia borough school board meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: The school district will move forward with plans to discontinue its blended learning model and return to full-time, in-person instruction.

Background: The school board adopted a phased health and safety plan in July to implement various policies deemed necessary to fully reopen schools districtwide. Because of the state Department of Health’s recommendation to avoid a full-time attendance model amid the pandemic, board members voted to instead reopen its schools with a staggered schedule, in which students attend class in person two days a week and learn at home three days a week.

Why it’s important: The district will now develop plans to return to full-time instruction, allowing students to attend classes in person five days a week. To make this switch feasible, interim Superintendent Gregory McGough said administrators must address concerns about students’ mental health, a lack of substitute teachers and staff, heightened sanitation and disinfectant demands, and insufficient space to social distance across its schools.

What’s next: The board anticipates a plan will be completed by next semester.

Winter sports: The district will revise its athletic health and safety plan so attendance limits at extracurricular events can automatically adjust to match the governor’s latest spectator restrictions. In accordance with state guidelines, the district would limit attendance at indoor events to 20% capacity next semester, which translates to roughly 60 people in the gymnasium. Student-athletes would receive two tickets in advance to ensure family members can attend in person.