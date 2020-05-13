When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, May 12.

What happened: Council members agreed they are not in favor of defying Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, even if Lancaster County decides to move to the “yellow” phase of the coronavirus reopening plan ahead of schedule. Instead of noncompliance, which could lead to consequences like losing federal funding, council will seek an earlier reopening that complies with state law by communicating with legislators.

Funding concerns: Wolf has said he may withhold federal funding to counties that defy his shutdown order. “Our borough cannot afford to lose that money,” said council President Heather Zink. She said noncompliance could jeopardize state funding as well, putting projects like the Market House renovation at risk. A $1.75 million state grant is supposed to cover half the cost of the market and nearby parking improvements. “That’s just one of the things we’ll lose out on,” Zink said.

Liability concerns: Council also discussed whether the borough could be open to liability if it defied the stay-at-home order. Councilperson Todd Burgard suggested the borough might be open to a lawsuit if someone died of COVID-19 after an early reopening. Zink said if the borough told a business to reopen early, and the business lost its state license as a consequence, that would be the borough’s fault.

Help for local businesses: Zink said council is looking at ways to temporarily relax borough codes to help businesses. Specifics have not been determined, but measures could involve increased parking and outdoor seating options.

Dilemma: It was unclear how council would communicate to the state the borough has chosen not to move to the “yellow” phase along with the county. “Are we going to be held guilty by association? We don’t know,” said Borough Manager Mark Stivers. “It’s unfortunate we’re being held in the middle of a political tug of war,” Zink said.