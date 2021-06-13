When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, June 8.

What happened: Council members plan to deny a donation request from the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce by not putting the matter on any agenda. Jeanne Cooper, the chamber’s president, virtually asked council for money to operate. She also is asking Wrightsville and Marietta for contributions.

Quotable: “We are not going to fund the chamber,” council President Heather Zink said after the meeting. “Area businesses need to support the chamber.” State guidelines say which organizations may receive money from Columbia, and chambers of commerce aren’t on the list, Zink explained.

Bridge Bust busted: The chamber may have to cancel its annual Bridge Bust festival Oct. 2 and file for bankruptcy, Cooper said. The pandemic forced the chamber to cancel all of its 2020-21 activities, leaving the organization with no money. It seeks between $45,000-$47,000 in operating expenses until it can sell its headquarters. Bridge Bust, held annually on the Route 462 bridge between Wrightsville and Columbia, already was slated to move this year to Front Street in Marietta because of insurance issues associated with closing the bridge. The event, which began in 1989, features arts and crafts, music, food and children’s activities.

Internet on hold: Council members informally decided to pause working with the Columbia Borough School District on setting up a private internet network that would bring broadband access to students, borough offices, business and residents. Members say they want answers to questions about who would repair the network during nights, weekends and school holidays.

Quotable: “We’re not saying no,” Zink said. “We’re saying no for now.”

Background: The school district paid about $70,000 this year to provide internet access to 12% of students so they could attend classes virtually. Rather than continuing to pay this annual expense, the district has investigated creating its own Community Broadband Radio System that would place 13 mini cell towers across the borough. The plan would bring internet not only to students, but to anyone inside borough limits. The network would cost about $400,000 and take six months to start. The school district asked council to consider a partnership when the two organizations met together in May.

What’s next: The borough will hold a council meeting at 7 p.m. June 22, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.