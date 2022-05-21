When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, May 10.

What happened: Council members scrapped a motion to hire a part-time manager for its beleaguered Market House and instead voted 6-1 to hire a full-time employee who will make $79,803 in salary and benefits annually. In addition, this person also may help Columbia with marketing and advertising ideas. The original part-time proposal would have cost the borough about $29,000 for a manager who would work 28 hours a week making $20 per hour and receiving no benefits.

Quotable: “Twenty dollars an hour is not going to bring the successful manager that we are thinking of hiring,” Eric Kauffman, borough vice president, told council members. He then proposed creating a full-time position.

Reaction: Borough Manager Mark Stivers said he will somehow find money in the budget to pay for the manager, while Tammy Bennett, borough treasurer, announced, “Someone is going to have to cut something out of the budget we already have.” Council member Sharon Lintner provided the only no vote, saying, “I just can’t do that.” She explained that she planned to vote yes for a part-time position. Heather Zink, council president, called hiring someone for 28 hours a week “just a Band-Aid.”

Background: CHI St. Joseph’s Health, which supplied part-time managers for the borough-owned Market House since it opened almost a year ago, notified Columbia last month that it wanted to pull out of the deal to focus on other projects.

Money: Rent from vendors will transfer from CHI to the borough and will help pay the new manager’s salary, Stivers said. In addition, aggressive marketing to host special events and lure people downtown may also increase funds.

More info: The Market House never reached the foot traffic and sales council members originally estimated. Vendors sometimes would stay closed during the Wednesdays and Saturdays Market House was open, and in November, managers closed the market on Wednesdays, leaving only one day a week for patrons. The borough will present new leases to vendors that will include stricter guidelines about hours and absences, Stivers said. A new manager should start July 1.

No park: Council members voted 4-3 to sell a property at 400 Locust St. after council member Barb Fisher asked for a six-month delay so the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee could study ways to turn the land into a park.

More info: Fisher cited data from the National Park and Recreation Association that recommends cities have 10.4 acres of parkland for every 1,000 residents. Fisher estimated that the borough will have 68 acres when the recreation area at the McGinness Airport technology park is finished.

Response: Zink, Kauffman, Peter Stahl and Howard Stevens voted to sell the property because they said a solid downtown area must support businesses. Fisher, Lintner and council member Todd Burgard voted to delay the sale.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. May 24, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.