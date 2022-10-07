When: Columbia Borough council meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: Borough council members voted to spend an extra $2,000 this year to pay for spaying and neutering feral cats after a 50-minute discussion on whether a newly formed volunteer group should function as an independent entity.

Agreement: Council members verbally agreed to let the Columbia Cat Action Team operate separately while still receiving borough funds.

Budget: The group should receive $6,600 in the borough’s 2023 budget. That number comes from a projection to trap and release 20 cats per month.

Columbia Cat Action Team: The team has about 15 volunteers, said Alan Landsman, group president. The team previously had an agreement with the Columbia Animal Shelter, which charged $50 to spay or neuter each cat. The shelter, though, has veterinarian and vet tech openings and no longer has resources to work with the team, Landsman said. The group now has agreements with SPCA offices in York and Lancaster.

Clearing things up: Council President Heather Zink said she wanted a written policy because volunteers have been paying for feral cat procedures and submitting receipts for reimbursement. Zink said she wanted a clear path of where money was being spent, in case borough residents had questions.

Quotable: “We need to get control of it,” Zink said during the meeting. After the meeting, she added, “We have to make sure that the team understands what the borough is willing to pay for, and the borough understands what is being done with cats.”

Opinions: Council Vice President Eric Kauffman spoke against adding another committee to the borough, while members Sharon Lintner, who sits on the committee, and Tod Burgard, who helped start the group, disagreed.

Reactions: “My concern is that this is a private group, technically not associated with the borough,” Kauffman said. He said he wanted the group to remain separate but receive borough dollars. Lintner disagreed. “This is a borough quality-of-life issue that was brought to us by residents, initially.”

Funding: Landsman said he and volunteers could work with the borough either way. He worried, though, that volunteers have been spending their own money to pay for neutering and spaying. Council initially voted to give the committee $1,000. Some of that money was used to buy traps while the rest paid for spaying and neutering.

Decision: Evan Gabel, borough solicitor, told council members that having a copy of the committee’s policy, along with approving funding, would best serve the borough.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 4. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.