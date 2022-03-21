When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, March 8.

What happened: Columbia’s Market House will need a new manager. CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, which signed a contract to manage the site for five years, recently informed the borough through a letter that it will pull out of the agreement June 30 to pursue other interests.

Quotable: “We want to ensure no lapse of leadership,” Evan Gabel, borough solicitor, said.

Background: The 9,000-square-foot venue, which will celebrate its one-year anniversary in May, has struggled to keep enough vendors to fill its 20 spaces. Market House used to be open two days a week but switched to Saturdays only in October. “Managing a market house is difficult,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting.

What’s next: Council members must determine if they want to hire a part-time manager to focus on the venue or add a full-time position to borough staff to manage the market house and take on other duties.

Columbia River Park: Council members voted 4-2 to spend $40,000 to finish plans for the third phase of its river park after discussing the borough’s ability to pay for projects. The engineering drawings would detail how to improve a crossing over a culvert and stream on the north side of Veterans Memorial Bridge. The park is home to Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, managed by Susquehanna National Heritage Area for Columbia Borough as a gateway visitor education center and trailhead for the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail and water trails in the Susquehanna Riverlands.

Quotable: “I hesitate to spend money when we have so many other projects going on,” council member Sharon Lintner said. However, Derek Rinaldo, borough engineer, said, “I hate to shelve a project in the middle of it. We’re over halfway done.”

More info: The borough would need about $715,000 to complete this phase and would likely apply for a grant to pay for it, Stivers said after the meeting. Council members Lintner and Howard Stevens voted no. Council President Heather Zink, Vice President Eric Kauffman and members Todd Burgard and Barbara Fisher voted yes. Pete Stahl, another council member, was absent.

EMS: Council members learned that two area ambulances were removed from service for about 1.5-2 hours Feb. 20 after EMS workers became distraught at the scene of an auto accident that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl.

More info: The fatal accident happened in East Hempfield Township on Manheim Pike. Off-duty EMS workers volunteered to come from home to replace the employees who were upset, said Adam Marden, who manages Penn State Health Life Lion in Lancaster, which supplies ambulances to area municipalities.

Quotable: “We need to take care of our staff,” Marden told council members. “Everybody thinks first responders are heroes, but they’re like everyone else.” Life Lion alerted the borough about the event because it wants to be transparent with municipalities, Marden said after the meeting.

Parks & Rec: The borough’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee now has a full roster of five members for the first time in a year after council appointed Howard Kinnard to the group. Fisher, the committee’s council liaison, said members were planning to meet.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. March 22, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.