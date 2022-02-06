When: Columbia Borough council workshop, Feb. 1.

What happened: Columbia moved closer to applying for $4 million in grant money plus a loan to develop the former McGinness Airport property after council members reviewed an updated master site plan. Council members also informally decided to name the site the McGinness Innovation Park Project for now.

Master plan: The new site plan calls for a reduction in the number of roads throughout the 57-acre innovation and technology campus that also will include a children’s park and hiking trails. The new plan will help the borough save money and also will increase buildable space, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting. Stivers, who did not attend the meeting, answered questions during a phone interview.

Quotable: “This is not a problem for development,” Stivers said about reducing the number of roads. Consultants are considering a few options that may include a looping road throughout the area or separate roads.

Why it matters: A $4 million grant, accompanied by at least a $6 million loan, could just about cover the cost developing the technology park.

Quotable: “This is going to be an expensive site to develop,” Rick Jackson told council members. Jackson, vice president of landscape architecture for Lititz-based ELA Group, said steep inclines will add cost to the project.

More info: Council President Heather Zink asked if $10 million in a grant and a loan could pay all development costs. “We are close,” Jackson answered.

Money: The state’s Business In Our Sites grant/loan program, which began its application process Dec. 31, 2021, closes March 31. The rules allow a municipality to receive up to $4 million in grant money along with a loan.

Warning: Columbia may not get the money, Stivers cautioned. “There are no guarantees,” he said after the meeting. Jackson, however, told council the McGinness Innovation Park seems to fit perfectly within the guidelines of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which runs the grant/loan program.

Bridge problems: The borough still is negotiating with the state Department of Transportation over who will pay maintenance costs for an updated Route 462 bridge, Zink told council members. She estimated the borough could pay about $30,000 per year to maintain special lights under the bridge deck that attract mayflies from the road’s surface. “We would have to pay contractors to do that,” she said.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 8, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.