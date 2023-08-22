When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: Residents received no new information about a barrage of gunfire that left more than 20 shell casings from rifles and pistols near the Columbia Market House at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 5. No one was injured.

Quotable: “I’d like to have known about what went on with the shooting,” resident Frank Doutrich said. “There was nothing given to the public.”

Response: “I’m not going to make any comment about ongoing police investigations,” Mayor Leo Lutz said. “If you read the newspaper or watch the news, there’s some kind of major incident (always) going on. It’s happening across the United States, across Pennsylvania and across Lancaster County.”

More: Police Chief Jack Brommer declined to speak at the meeting.

Background: Bullets hit three cars and four residences near Third and Cherry streets. Witnesses told police they saw two men wearing dark clothing open fire on another person walking in the area. The targeted individual escaped unharmed.

More: Chris Vera, who manages the Market House, thanked area police departments for their quick actions. “Their response time was amazing,” he told council members. “They did a good job making sure the crime scene was secured.”

Details: Lutz urged citizens to come forward with more information. “We are willing to meet with anybody, anywhere,” he said. “People are afraid to talk. We need to hear from our residents what’s going on.”

No lights, sirens on bridge: The state Department of Transportation has asked emergency vehicle drivers not to flash their lights or sound sirens on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, said Adam Marden, who manages Penn State LifeLion EMS in Lancaster.

Why it matters: Drivers on the bridge may tend to move to the side of the road to allow emergency vehicles to drive down the middle of the bridge, Marden explained. The most severe damage to the structure lies in the middle, and PennDOT wants to avoid traffic in that area.

More: Bridge repairs are slated to begin later this month.

Toy time: Council gave approval for Santa D’s Toy Challenge on the Bridge, in which radio personality Bobby D of the 96.1 Sox Wake Up Crew appears as Santa from Dec. 4-8.

More: Radio station employees will camp out near the bridge entrance to collect unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 308 Locust St. The meeting also will be available on the borough’s YouTube the next day. Go to: https://www.youtube.com/@columbiaborough9899 to access the meeting.