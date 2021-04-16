When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, April 13.

What happened: Borough Council voted against approving a resolution calling on Lancaster County Board of Commissioners to create a county health department. Officials also announced a one-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic and listened to resident comments about a proposed industrial park development.

Health department: Sharon Lintner was the only yes vote on the resolution, which Manheim Township approved last month and sent to every municipality and school district in the county. The document supports creating a county health department. Council did ask Borough Manager Mark Stivers to work with other municipalities as well as the county to research options on what tasks a county health office would cover and who could perform these duties.

Quotable: “I think this is a knee-jerk reaction to the COVID pandemic,” Mayor Leo Lutz said of the resolution initiated by Manheim Township. “I can’t support another layer of government.” Council member Peter Stahl expressed a similar opinion.

Vaccination clinic: Borough residents and nonresidents may register for Sunday’s administration of the Pfizer vaccine by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. The clinic opens at Columbia Market House at noon. Registration is available on the borough’s website for 200 first doses. Second doses are planned for May 16.

McGinness property: A few residents queried council members about the borough’s plan to purchase the 58-acre McGinness property, a former airport, and turn it into an innovation and technology park zoned for light industry. The original sale fell through in 2017 due to a lack of business interest. Now, with a larger demand for industrial land, the borough plans to purchase the tract shortly after July 1.

Resident comments: “Why didn’t you ask our opinion,” asked resident Dennis Walpert. Stivers noted the public may address council members at any public meeting. Walpert also said he didn’t want tractor-trailers loading or unloading during the middle of the night. Stivers explained the land is zoned for light industry, which doesn't require big trucks. Tim Wickenheiser worried about drainage for stormwater. Stivers said land development plans would correct the matter. Frank Doutrich wanted to know if the borough had tried to find private buyers for the property. Evan Gabel, the borough’s solicitor, said council doesn’t get involved with marketing real estate property.

New logo: Columbia has a new look — at least on paper and signage. The borough formally adopted a new logo designed by council member Todd Burgard, who owns an advertising agency. Burgard donated his services.

n Next: The borough council will meet at 7 p.m. April 27, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.