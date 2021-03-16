When: Columbia Borough council meeting, March 9.

What happened: Council members deemed a patio remodel to Union Station Grill on Fourth Street historically appropriate after discussing refusing their approval because the owners constructed the addition without applying for a building permit.

Quotable: “They basically constructed an entire structure without a permit,” council member Sharon Lintner said. “I believe that they were fully aware that they needed to have a permit. That’s where I have a problem with it.” Lintner provided the only “no” vote to award the business a certificate of appropriateness.

Rebuttal: Restaurant co-owner Dan Scarberry disagreed with Lintner’s assessment. “It was a misunderstanding,” he said after the meeting, which he did not attend. Owners thought the addition of removable patio walls to an already constructed patio roof did not qualify as a permanent structure and did not require any permits. “The emphasis was not on disobedience,” Scarberry said. “The emphasis was on our customers’ comfort.”

Next step: The restaurant has since applied for a building permit, which requires an engineer to state that the patio addition is safe. Until then, no one may occupy the patio, and the restaurant must pay double the building permit fee as a penalty, said Mark Stivers, borough manager.

Community events: Grab your picnic blankets and sunscreen. After a snowy winter, council members seem ready to embrace warmer weather by approving four requests for special events. Vintage cars and golden oldies will headline the Thunder on the River car show June 19 on Locust Street. The festival, sponsored by the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, will also offer food and entertainment. The chamber also received permission to stage Bridge Bust Oct. 2. More than 300 crafts, antiques and food booths will cover Veterans Memorial Bridge. Both events were canceled last year because of the pandemic. Live music, food vendors and children's activities will highlight the 16th Annual Clifford Edmond Men’s 5 on 5 basketball tournament June 12-13, from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. in Makle Park. St. Paul’s Baptist Church will sponsor that event, along with its Summer Saints Basketball summer league from June 14-July 30. Players will gather from 5-10 p.m. at the park.

Public meeting: The borough council will meet at 7 p.m. March 23, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.