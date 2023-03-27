When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, March 14.

What happened: The Shank Shoppe, a Marietta for-profit business, received approval to hold two special events without having to pay any application costs or reimbursements for police and public works personnel because the borough does not have a fee schedule finished for businesses that make money from borough gatherings.

Quotables: “I have been asking for this for months,” Council President Heather Zink told staff members about the hourly compensation it pays these workers. “This dropped off our radar,” Mark Stivers, borough manager, said during a phone call after the meeting. He said the compensation amounts will be available to council by the April 11 meeting.

More: Council also discussed the benefits of attracting visitors to downtown Columbia versus making the area too crowded for residents to enjoy when outside companies plan events. “I’m really conflicted about this,” Zink told other members. She said she worried about Columbia residents not being able to park or enjoy a meal downtown if the area overflows with people. She also mentioned that businesses outside of the borough may not have a vested interest in ensuring that those who live in the borough have a good experience. Peter Stahl, another council member, expressed a different view. “There’s something to be said for an organization bringing an event and drawing people,” he noted. “There’s a residual benefit to the businesses of Columbia.”

Shank events: The Shank Shoppe has planned a Christmas in July event at The Market House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, with room for 100 vendors and three food trucks. In addition, it has scheduled a fall craft show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at River Park. Vendors will pay $100 to participate in each event. Shank estimates that 2,000 people will attend each market. In addition, council voted to require Shank to provide two portable toilets and one hand-washing station for the River Park event.

Nonprofit events: Borough Council also approved two events hosted by Columbia organizations. The Columbia Lions Club will host its annual Halloween parade from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26. Also, Ashley Tabernacle Church of God in Christ plans to baptize about 30 people from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 using the River Park boat launch. A picnic will follow.

Zion Cemetery: The citizen group leading a refurbishment of Zion Cemetery received borough permission to order eight historical panels to display at the 162-grave burial ground at 553 N. Fifth St. The committee will use $10,000 of donated money to pay for panels that highlight some of the African Americans buried there, Chris Vera, who directs The Columbia Historical Preservation Society, said during a phone call after the meeting.

Animal control changes: Council formally approved an updated animal care and control amendment that allows members of the Columbia Cat Action Team to feed community cats in preparation for trapping, spaying or neutering, and then returning felines to their outside environment. In addition, some cats will be available to adopt.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.