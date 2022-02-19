When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Council members voted to pay Economic Development Company of Lancaster County about $76,000 to write a proposal for a $4 million grant and probably a $6 million loan to develop the McGinness Innovation Park.

The vote: Council President Heather Zink, Council Vice President Eric Kauffman and members Todd Burgard, Peter Stahl and Barbara Fisher voted to spend the money. Council Members Howard Stevens and Sharon Lintner voted no.

More info: If approved, the $10 million would come from the state’s Business In Our Sites grant/loan program, and the application is due March 31. The borough must pay a nonrefundable fee of $7,500 for EDC to get started. EDC will receive an additional $68,500 if Columbia is chosen to receive funds.

Grant writer search: Council Member Stahl asked if the borough could save the fee if it had someone on staff to complete the grant application. “If we had a grant writer, would this be something that would be possible for them?” Stahl asked. Borough Manager Mark Stivers said it would and added he has been searching for a grant writer to hire on a contractual basis.

Market House: Friends of Columbia Market House, an advisory board, will offer guidance to the town’s landmark venue and help add vendors. Stivers said three vendors have applied to join Market House, which is open Saturdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Quotable: “We want to support the market house,” Stivers told council members. “We want to help bring more energy back.” The board will include a member of council, a member of the public and a member from the management company, the Healthy Communities department at CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, Zink said during a phone interview after the meeting. “We want to make sure everything is coordinated and moving forward.”

Counting trees: The Columbia Borough Shade Tree Commission has started to inventory all trees on public property, Amy Evans, commission chairperson, told board members. Between 50% and 60% of trees on borough streets have been counted. Through this process, volunteers have found several trees that need care, according to the commission’s 2021 annual report. Evans also noted the commission has asked Borough Council for a $5,000 donation to aid in its work. Volunteers also educate residents about plantings, hold an after-Arbor Day celebration, and sponsor clean-up days.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.