When: Columbia Borough Council meeting.

What happened: Borough Council members voted to table a decision to sell 400 Locust St. so both interested parties could present plans in person.

More info: The borough was set to sell the property to Cimarron Investments for $56,000 but received another offer from Habitat for Humanity, which sent a representative to the meeting. However, Cimarron representatives said they were unable to attend the May 9 meeting but wanted to submit plans for the property and speak before council votes on the sale May 23.

What’s new: Habitat for Humanity has offered $57,500 for the land with plans to create a mixed-use building that would include commercial ventures on the first floor and one condominium unit each for the second and third floors.

Details: Previously, Cimarron did not submit any plans for the site.

Quotables: Cimarron “would like the opportunity to be heard,” Evan Gabel, borough solicitor, told council members. “It would be prudent to do so.” Borough Manager Mark Stivers agreed. “Hearing both offers may help council make an informed decision.”

Reaction: Heather Zink, borough council president, said during a May 17 phone interview that she likes Habitat’s plan to offer housing units as affordable condominiums instead of rentals. “I think it’s great to get people to purchase (property) downtown.”

Cat team: Columbia’s Cat Action Team will receive control of about $2,500 of its own money after council members voted 4-2 to transfer the amount to the committee, which now operates under the umbrella of the Columbia Animal Shelter, a nonprofit organization.

Vote: Zink and Eric Kauffman, council vice president, voted against the measure. Members Todd Burgard, Sharon Lintner, Peter Stahl and Joanne Price voted in favor. Barbara Fisher, who missed the meeting, attended another Lancaster County event.

More: The money already is allocated to the group, which traps, neuters and returns cats to their outdoor communities. The change allows CCAT to manage funds instead of going through the borough to pay bills.

Quotables: “This is a fairly new committee,” Kauffman said. “I’m a little hesitant to give it to them.” However, Burgard offered a different view. “They’re doing a fantastic job. I’m all about backing them with our money.”

Market House: The property hosted three catered events in April and signed Fount & Fill, a new vendor in May, said Chris Vera, market house manager. That business sells natural soaps by the ounce to customers who bring in their own empty containers.

More: In addition, McGraw Hill, an education company, has booked the Market House in early August to show its products to representatives from 50 school districts.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.