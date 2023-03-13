When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, March 7.

What happened: Council members took almost the entire meeting to discuss expanding the areas where short-term rentals may be offered within the borough. A proposed amended ordinance would allow detached buildings with one parking space per bedroom to apply for rental periods of 30 days or less.

Quotable: “There’s a strong interest in making some changes,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said. “When short-term rentals are properly managed, it can be a plus for the community. When they get too concentrated, they can take out the character of a community.”

More info: The borough ordinance that regulates these rentals, signed in June 2019, limits them to three areas zoned medium-density, residential-light business. The borough currently has about three such properties.

Details: The meeting agenda, available on the borough’s website, offers a 2019 Lancaster County Planning Commission report that explains short-term rentals and provides examples of municipal ordinances.

Reactions: Council members and public speakers voiced differing views. Eric Kauffman, council vice president, said he favors loosening restrictions because the new technology park slated for the former McGinness airfield will bring visitors. “People will be coming in and out constantly,” he said. Kauffman said he would like to see these units available in various borough locations.

Response: Council member Sharon Lintner, however, noted that property values of houses surrounding a temporary housing unit may decline because residents may not want to live near a home listed on popular vacation sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. “I think you have to consider the neighbors,” she said. “Some people won’t want to live right beside it.”

More: “We’re not Nashville,” borough solicitor Evan Gabel said. “People aren’t coming here just for parties.” Still, Gabel noted short-term rentals “can absolutely go wrong” without regulation. Todd Burgard, another council member, said he sees the economic value in allowing these properties downtown, but not in residential areas. “There are quality-of-life considerations,” he said. “There are expectations in neighborhoods.”

Public viewpoints: Bill Kloidt, who directs the Columbia Economic Development Corp., said the entity wants short-term rentals limited to downtown and owned or managed by people who live locally. “You can walk to the Market House, and you can walk to the river,” he said. “You would be preserving the other neighborhoods.”

More: Justin Rule, who owns a short-term rental in the borough, said the council members should look to how the city of Lancaster deals with vacation rentals. “We need to be wise in how we approach this,” said Rule, who added he personally meets every guest who books his property.

Future: The borough will continue to study the matter, Stivers said.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.