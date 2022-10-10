When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: Borough Council President Heather Zink asked for suggestions to reduce spending or increase revenue for Columbia’s 2023 general fund budget.

Quotable: “We’re at the point where we have to make tough decisions,” Zink said. “We, as a council, need to decide which way we want to go.”

Numbers: The proposed 2023 general budget of $8.22 million is a little more than $1 million more than the $7.21 million earmarked for 2022, or a 14.12% increase. The increase can be attributed to a few things. First, the borough transferred about $700,000 of debt service from a capital fund to the general fund. Second, Zink said rising costs account for the rest of the hike. “It’s not like there’s frivolous spending going on,” she said.

Special tax: Zink floated an idea to tax residents about 1 mill for a limited time to pay off some of the borough’s debt. She also mentioned a fire tax of 1/3 of a mill to help the fire department. Property owners pay the borough 8 mills in taxes, already one of the highest tax rates in Lancaster County.

How much: A mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of property owned throughout the borough. Zink said 1 mill would net the borough $427,000.

Ideas: The borough also can negotiate with the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, which manages Columbia River Crossing, Zink said. Columbia pays the nonprofit about $114,000 a year but doesn’t receive a percentage of money collected from special events, such as baby showers or weddings held at the site. That could change, Zink said.

McGinness Park: The borough paid about $1.5 million to develop the former airport property into a technology park. Council member Peter Stahl suggested speeding up development so the borough can sell the park and recoup its investment in addition to revenue from property taxes.

Quotable: “Let the tightness of the budget be the fire under our pants to get it sold,” Stahl said.

Cash flow: About $97,000 remains from the 2014 sale of the assets of the wastewater treatment plan. The borough received about $9 million from the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority.

Capital fund trouble: The borough’s accounting firm warned council in June that its capital fund is continuing a four-year decline. “That is concerning,” Michael L. Reiner, CPA with Sager, Swisher & Co., told council members at the time.

Grant delay: The borough is waiting for $1.34 million in federal grant money tied to Columbia’s Market House. The borough could not apply for reimbursement until recently because a deed for the property was missing.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.