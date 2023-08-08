When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Council members and the public received an updated explanation of proposed renovations to Walnut Street. The public hearing, which lasted more than an hour, covered planned changes between Front and Third streets. Council then continued its regular meeting.

Background: Columbia received about $900,000 in 2020 in federal money distributed by the Lancaster County Metro Planning Organization. The borough will supply the rest of the $1.3 million cost now estimated when construction starts in 2025.

Why: The streetscape project would eliminate some safety concerns associated with the current two-way traffic pattern, borough engineer Derek Rinaldi said.

What’s new: Renderings display a canopy of shady trees dotting a center median that spans five feet at its narrowest point and expands to 12 feet at its widest point; add in aesthetically pleasing streetlights, a generous two-way bike lane on one side of the barrier, and two lanes of one-way traffic heading toward the river on the other side; and shows room for pedestrians, updated sidewalks, and two rows of parking spaces.

Quotable: “We’re looking more to prioritize pedestrian and bicycle traffic,” Rinaldi said. In addition, the updated roadway would link the riverfront to Columbia’s downtown area. Plans call for “an enticing-looking street,” Rinaldi explained.

Questions: Members of the public, however, questioned the borough about switching to one-way traffic — how such traffic might affect emergency vehicle response times, whether residents and visitors would lose parking spaces on Walnut, and other matters.

Quotables: “Parking is a big issue on this street,” Rinaldi said. “We have heard you. We’re not going to eliminate (total) parking spaces.”

Details: Rinaldi explained that two or three spaces may move from Walnut to nearby streets, and that ending two-way traffic on Walnut would reduce safety concerns. Borough Manager Mark Stivers said the borough would consult with police and fire chiefs to ensure emergency vehicles could quickly respond.

More: Kevin Mullen, who owns Mullen Books at 121 Walnut St., noted that the store’s loading dock would move 14 feet away from the curb under the plan, making it harder to unload merchandise. “What accommodations will you be making for my property?” he asked.

Response: “I’d like to understand a little more what your concerns are,” Renaldi told Mullen and others who asked questions. He then offered to meet with anyone who wants more information.

Another new plan: Council members and the public also got to see Columbia2040, the proposed new borough comprehensive plan, which will come up for approval Sept. 11.

More: The 247-page document, divided into a data section and implementation guide, outlines goals and development important to the borough. If adopted, it would replace the previous guidelines approved in 1995.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 308 Locust St. The meeting also will be available on the borough’s YouTube channel the next day at: youtube.com/@columbiaborough9899.