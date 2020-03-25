When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, March 24.

What happened: Council voted to extend the state of emergency in Columbia Borough to April 30.

Background: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Leo. S. Lutz declared a state of emergency that lasted seven days starting March 17. A vote from council was required to extend the state of emergency.

Why it matters: The proclamation originally signed by Lutz says the state of emergency “provides guidance for development of contingency plans, organization of resources and establishment of protocols that can be used to respond to and help mitigate the effects of a pandemic influenza.” Borough facilities are closed to the public, citizens will attend public meetings virtually through livestreaming. Nonessential street work such as meter enforcement, street sweeping and yard waste pick-up is suspended.

Other business: Council awarded the contract for the 2020 asphalt supply to Highway Materials Inc. at an amount of $107,745.50.

Meeting canceled: The April 7 council work session is canceled.