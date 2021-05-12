When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, May 4.

What happened: Council members discussed prioritizing projects and learned that the police department failed to receive an $80,000 grant for body cameras. Also, the borough plans to sell its unused trolley.

Body cameras: The police department failed to receive a grant for 22 body cameras, a server, software and annual maintenance. The department doesn’t know why it didn’t get the money. “We’re still looking into it,” said Jack Brommer, Columbia’s police chief, after the meeting. “I can't believe that with the money flying around today and the priority on police and these issues, we were not funded.” Mayor Leo Lutz said. The borough partnered with East Hempfield, Manor, East Lampeter and West Lampeter townships to apply for money.

Trolley: Council members decided to try selling its bright red trolley, almost five years after it decided to buy one. The $39,900 used vehicle offered rides through downtown but never achieved the success council members envisioned. “The problem was finding drivers,” Zink said after the meeting. The trolley operated Saturdays and Sundays, following a loop and stopping at historical buildings. Potential employees, who needed a commercial driver’s license, didn’t want to work weekends, she said. The trolley stopped operating in 2019.

Projects: Borough Manager Mark Stivers asked council members to indicate their top five priorities among current projects.

Business park: Todd Burgard chose buying and developing the McGinness Airport property as his top goal. Columbia has announced plans to purchase and develop the 58-acre parcel into a light industrial business park and a park.

Council chambers: Council President Heather Zink wants to finish upgrading council chambers with improved sound equipment and more cameras so residents have better access to council and advisory board meetings. “As the pandemic showed us, there are a lot of people relying on the livestream,” she said.

Parking: Sharon Lintner mentioned the borough’s lack of parking spaces. “I would like to see some type of discussion (of) where people are saying parking is so tight,” she said. Council members also talked about completing the borough’s 5-year comprehensive economic development plan, which sets goals for economic development and quality of life.

Next: The borough council will meet at 7 p.m. May 11, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.