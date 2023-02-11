When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: Council members outlined fees to charge for-profit organizations who want to hold public events on borough-owned or borough-managed property. They shared updates to a revised sign policy. They also announced proposed changes to dealing with community cats that would permit registered users to feed cat colonies as part of a new trap, neuter and return program. Borough Council did not vote on any changes during the meeting but will decide these issues during a meeting later this month.

Fees: Nonprofit groups should continue to pay no money to apply to use borough spaces to raise money for charity. For-profit concerns within the borough would pay $50, while such companies outside of Columbia would pay $250.

Quotable: “We’re allowing people to have events, but we’re not putting it on the taxpayers,” said Leo Lutz, Columbia’s mayor.

More info: The borough also may assess other fees for city services, such as public works employees or police officers assigned to an event. The borough currently hosts between 12 and 15 events per year, said Jack Brommer, Columbia’s police chief.

Background: Council members approved a request from the Shank Shoppe, a Marietta craft and fair marketing company, to hold The Bust/Makers Market & Food Festival at Columbia River Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 without charging any fees. People who operate booths or food trucks during the fair will each pay Shank Shoppe $100.

Signs: Columbia must update how it regulates signs, said Evan Gabel, borough solicitor. Currently, borough workers approve signs based on content, such as a real estate agent’s open house sign or one advertising a business’s grand opening.

Problem: “That’s against the law,” Mark Stivers, borough manager, told council members. Municipalities can’t regulate signs based on what they say, although they can move to get rid of pornographic, vulgar or violent messages.

Coming up: The borough plans to divide signs into different categories, such as all temporary signs, all digital signs and all permanent signs. Approval and length of time a sign can stay up will be consistent across each category, Stivers explained.

Columbia Cat Action Team: Council members, who in September suspended citing people who feed stray cats to study the situation, released an updated ordinance.

What may change: People who register with CCAT may feed outdoor community cat colonies so cats may be trapped and taken to shelters. These felines then receive rabies and distemper vaccines and undergo spaying or neutering procedures.

More info: People may then adopt these felines, or CCAT volunteers will return them to their outdoor habitat. The group informally started trapping cats last June.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.