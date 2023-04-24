When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, April 11.

What happened: Organizations that want to hold special events on municipal property now must pay Columbia, after borough council members unanimously voted to add several charges to their fee schedule.

Application costs: Nonprofit groups, no matter where they are located, will pay a $25 application fee. For-profit organizations within Columbia will pay $50 per event, while businesses outside of the borough will pay $250.

Other charges: Other charges for for-profit entities will apply as well. Borough businesses will pay $35 per hour for each public works employee needed. Companies outside of Columbia will pay $58 per hour. In addition, Columbia will collect $50 each hour a police officer works during a borough business event and $73 per hour for companies outside of Columbia. The borough will not charge nonprofits for employee use.

n Trash fees: Those planning special events that draw more than 500 attendees also will face a charge for trash dumping. Nonprofits and businesses inside the borough will pay $50, while for-profit companies will pay $100.

Handicapped-accessible parking: Columbia resident and Democratic Borough Council candidate Brad Chambers asked Eric Kauffman, council vice president, if he wanted to apologize to residents for saying that he believed the borough has too many handicapped parking spaces during the April 4 meeting, when council members discussed adding additional language to the ordinance that governs accessible parking. Kauffman, who said he was happy to answer the question, did not apologize.

Quotable: “I don’t have a problem with handicapped parking,” Kauffman said. “I have a problem with the abuse of handicapped parking.”

n More: The council vice president reiterated that he thought the borough has issued too many parking-accessible placards or license plates. That number stands at about 102. Kauffman said he knows of two instances in which residents continue to use handicapped parking designations even though the medical reasons that allowed those uses have been resolved.

Quotable: “My whole beef is with us as a borough not verifying every year,” Kauffman said during an April 19 phone interview. “All the borough does is send out a renewal letter.”

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.