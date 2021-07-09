When: Council meeting, July 7.

What happened: Borough Council members interrupted their public work session to go back into a private executive session for an extra hour to discuss the purchase of the 58-acre McGinness airport property. In addition, more discussion will continue as council has added an extra 30 minutes to its next executive session, which will start at 6 p.m. July 13 instead of 6:30 p.m.

Quotable: “We received the information we wanted to receive and asked the questions we wanted to ask,” council President Heather Zink said afterward. Council members should vote on the purchase July 13.

Background: The borough wants to develop 40 acres into an innovation and technology campus that would include a hiking trail through a nature preserve and a children’s playground. Construction could start in 2022 if council members approve the purchase.

Code enforcement: Council members asked Borough Manager Mark Stivers to explore using COVID-19 recovery money to catch up on more than 200 property inspections canceled during pandemic restrictions. The borough may hire a contractor to help its two part-time inspectors. Columbia has about $127,000 to spend on matters affecting public health, and council attorney Evan Gabel confirmed that property inspections would fall into that category.

Fireworks: Council members discussed creating an ordinance that would hold property owners responsible for fireworks set off on their property after the police department received 30 fireworks complaints during the July Fourth weekend. “Our town was totally under siege,” council member Sharon Lintner said. State law allows the sale of fireworks but prohibits their use within 150 feet of an inhabited building and on government property. Council member Todd Burgard proposed a focused online campaign to educate residents about the law.

Police officers: Mayor Leo Lutz administered the oath of office to the police department’s three new officers — Tito Ford, Juan Guadalupe-Baez and Bryce Mowbray. Ford and Mowbray work full time while Guadalupe-Baez works part time.

What's next: The borough will hold a council meeting at 7 p.m. July 13, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.