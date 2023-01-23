When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: Council members voted to table a request from a business that wants to hold a craft fair for profit on borough property Oct. 21.

Details: The Shank Shoppe, a Marietta craft and fair marketing company, plans The Bust/Makers/ Market & Food Festival at Columbia River Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shank will charge participants who operate booths or food trucks $100 each and estimates the event will draw about 2,000 visitors.

Reactions: Council members first want to find out the October 2023 dates for two well-known Columbia events — The Albatwitch Festival and a craft show from The Women of the Moose — to make sure no gatherings overlap.

Finance: Council also discussed whether it should charge for-profit entities for help supplied for events on borough property. Nonprofit concerns usually pay nothing for services, such as police protection.

Quotable: “If they’re making money, they should be paying for the city services they receive,” Heather Zink, council president, said during a phone interview after the meeting.

Bumpy road: Freezing temperatures have been unkind to Lancaster Avenue, from about South Ninth Street to South 15th Street, Mayor Leo Lutz said. The borough has received many complaints after a recent gas line replacement left ruts and gouges in the road until UGI can permanently fix the problem in the spring.

Quotable: “This isn’t acceptable,” Lutz said, noting that the road’s responsibility belongs to the state, not Columbia Borough. “The borough is aware of it, and we have our eyes on it.”

ParkMobile: More drivers are using the borough’s new app-based parking program, ParkMobile, said Jack Brommer, the borough’s police chief. For instance, 379 two-hour parking transactions took place in September 2022, when the system began. That number climbed to 940 transactions in December 2022. As a result, Columbia police officers are writing fewer tickets, although the chief had no numbers. “Our enforcement officers are definitely seeing more people use the app,” Brommer said.

Appointment: Zink this month began serving on The Lancaster County Planning Commission. Her appointment ends in 2027. “This is an opportunity to expand what I’m learning outside of the borough,” Zink said, adding that she has taken classes on planning and zoning.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.