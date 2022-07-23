When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, July 12.

What happened: Borough Council authorized staff to advertise an updated stormwater management ordinance that changes the amount of square footage property owners may add before they need an engineer’s report on how to handle water runoff.

Details: Previously, property owners could add up to 1,000 square feet before they needed a professional’s report on how to deal with excess water. The rewritten document raises that amount to 2,001 square feet but adds a new provision for projects from 501 to 2,000 square feet. In these cases, owners will need to submit a written plan that explains how water runoff will be handled.

Quotable: “You can come in, and borough staff will help you design the appropriately sized stormwater facility,” said Derek Rinaldo, borough engineer. This section aims to help people planning smaller projects, such as a pool, garage or shed. Borough stormwater solutions may include a ring garden, trench or other water infiltration systems, Rinaldo said. Additions of more than 2,000 square feet still will require an engineer’s stormwater report.

Why now?: The state Department of Environmental Protection has released new guidelines for stormwater management, and the updated ordinance will follow those rules, Rinaldo said.

More: Property owners planning additions up to 500 square feet still have to account for water runoff even though no written plan is required. “You are still responsible for your stormwater,” Rinaldo said, noting that no water may spill onto a neighbor’s property. “We will be looking at that.”

Communications: Columbia residents soon will be able to sign up for free to TextMyGov, a service that will allow the borough to communicate street closures, snow events or other important information through a text. The service will operate 24 hours each day.

More info: In addition, participants also can alert borough officials to problems or ask questions about services, said Mark Stivers, borough manager. Council members approved a two-year contract that will cost $5,500 per year, and that money will come from pandemic funds.

Quotable: “We want (TextMyGov) to be in place so it will be ready by winter in case we declare a snow emergency,” Stivers said after the meeting.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. July 26, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.