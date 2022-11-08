When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Despite questions about rising expenses from member Sharon Lintner, council verbally agreed to take about $1.358 million from reserves to balance the borough’s 2023 budget. Columbia has more than $2 million in its rainy-day fund, said Heather Zink, council president.

Quotables: “My fear is we’re going to have to raise taxes to make ends meet,” Lintner said. “You can’t cut services,” Mayor Leo Lutz said.

Details: The 2023 general fund’s budget calls for an increase of a little more than $1 million over this year’s amount of $7.24 million. The new budget will be $8.29 million for 2023.

Cut costs: Linter asked if the annual management fee of about $114,000 could be cut for the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, which manages the community building at Columbia River Crossing. Lintner suggested the borough could use volunteers to help staff the building. Zink, though, said the Heritage Area promotes the borough and should receive the full payment. “The amount of services we’re getting is expanding,” Zink said.

Police: Lintner also brought up resident Nate Roach’s concern about the police department budget, set for about $3.99 million in 2023, up from some $3.83 million this year. Roach’s research showed that comparable municipalities spend less on their police departments. Roach could not attend the council meeting and asked Lintner to bring up the matter. Lutz disagreed, saying, “people want their police.” He advised comparing Columbia’s police expenses with those in Ephrata. That municipality earmarked $7.9 million for 2022.

Radios: Council agreed to take $125,000 from federal pandemic funds to buy police officers new radios, because their current ones keep breaking. Money for the purchase will be included in the new budget, Zink said.

For sale: The borough has signed up with Columbia real estate broker Jeffrey Seibert to sell two borough properties at 400 Locust St. and 750 S. Ninth St. Council has twice put the properties up for bid but received no offers.

Feral cats: Columbia has temporarily stopped enforcing an ordinance that prohibits feeding feral cats while staffers learn more about those felines. “We been doing quite a lot of research on feral cat colonies,” said Mark Stivers, borough manager. The borough must figure out if feeding feral cats would make them less aggressive, Stivers said.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.