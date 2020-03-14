When: Columbia council meeting, March 10.

What happened: Council unanimously approved an offer by Lancaster County Land Bank Authority to buy property at 233 S. Fifth St., accepting the offer over a higher bid received.

Background: The land bank deals with real estate problems such as abandoned, blighted or tax-delinquent properties. If the municipality and school district agree to turn over the property to the land bank, the property will be taken off the tax rolls while it is rehabilitated for sale.

Two bidders: Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau had received two bids for the property: one from the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $1,000, and the other for $1,100 submitted by Compass Geographic LLC. Borough Council rejected Compass Geographic’s bid.

Why it matters: Council members agreed they wanted to support the land bank’s redevelopment project on South Fifth Street by approving the property purchase. Mayor Leo S. Lutz said the land bank’s intention for the properties is to work with Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate the homes for first-time home-buyers. On the other hand, council did not know Compass Geographic’s intent for the property and were unfamiliar with the company.

Part of a bigger picture: When contacted after the meeting, Justin Eby, the Redevelopment Authority’s director of housing and community development, said the land bank previously purchased nearby properties of 237 and 239 S. Fifth St. as part of a larger redevelopment project on that street. He said the land bank planned to purchase 233 S. Fifth St. as part of the project, and that Columbia School District and Columbia Borough Council granted approvals last year. The land bank was waiting to buy the property through the county repository sale, which is the final tax sale on tax-delinquent properties.

New police car: Council approved the purchase of a new police utility vehicle at a cost of $34,125 with an additional cost of $14,190 for it to be equipped. Councilperson Eric Kauffman opposed the motion.

Traffic update: Yellow lines will be painted in the middle of Manor Street between Ninth and 15th streets to create a median strip, narrowing the roadway as a traffic calming measure. Council gave approval for staff to seek a vendor to paint the lines at a cost not to exceed $3,500.

What’s next: Council President Heather Zink said a public meeting will be held April 8 to address the question of whether an existing traffic circle should remain at South 12th Street and Central Avenue. A state Department of Transportation engineer will be present at the 7 p.m. meeting at the borough offices.